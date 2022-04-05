© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

SP Crater temporarily closed to public while golden eagles nest

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 5, 2022 at 6:14 AM MST
Golden eagle
Babbitt Ranches
/

SP Crater northeast of Flagstaff is closed to recreationists through May to protect nesting golden eagles. The Arizona Game and Fish Department in collaboration with Babbitt Ranches announced the new restrictions Monday on the CO Bar Ranch property.

Under the closure, target shooting, hunting, trapping and lead ammunition are prohibited. The SP Crater Golden Eagle Conservation Complex was created in 2021, a stewardship agreement with Game and Fish, the Arizona State Land Department and the Landsward Foundation.

Officials say golden eagles don’t like humans near their nesting territories and are known to abandon eggs if they feel threatened.

On average, golden eagle pairs produce one nestling every two years.

Some live in northern Arizona year-round. Others migrate as far north as the Yukon.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsEaglesconservationwildlifeArizona Department of Game and Fish
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF