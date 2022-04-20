Watch a video for Elizabeth King's new gospel soul song, 'I Got A Love'

Drawing on the songs and sound of '70s sacred soul and gospel label D-Vine Spirituals Records, for which she recorded, Elizabeth King is releasing a new album, I Got a Love, out June 24 on Bible & Tire Recording Co. (an imprint of Fat Possum). The album was produced by Bible & Tire founder Bruce Watson and backed by his Sacred Soul Sound Section, led by guitarist Will Sexton.

Back in the early 1970s, the Memphis gospel singer was a driving force at the independent Southern record label, releasing the moving "I Heard The Voice." The song intended to be the launch of a long recording career, but it wasn't until 2021 that King — at the age of 77 — would finally release her debut album, Living In The Last Days.

King's second album, I Got A Love, is on the way and is marvelously steeped in Gospel and soul. It's an album informed by her love of God and the rich blessings of her family life — 15 children, 58 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren — that has motivated King to continue to spread the Good News.

"I Got A Love," the title song, showcases an even more powerful and rawer side of King. Written and produced by Jimbo Matthus, known for his work with Squirrel Nut Zippers, Buddy Guy and Andrew Bird, the song pulses with deep bluesy and powerful Southern soul, peppered with a striking horn arrangement, and King's bold belting out her love for "somebody that comes from heaven above."

About the song, King told World Cafe: "I really enjoyed working with Jimbo! I loved his spirit and his enthusiasm for the music. We sat down and he just scribbled out the structure and the words on a paper towel. The next thing I knew, I was up and singing! The video is great because it really expresses the words and feeling of the song. That's what the song is about — to show love in all conditions and give people the opportunity to show love and not hate."

Copyright 2022 XPN