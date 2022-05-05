World Cafe 30th Anniversary Playlist: 2018

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of World Cafe, we're looking back and posting playlists from each year of the show. As music has evolved over the years, so have our playlists, which have grown to reflect a much wider range of music than when we first set out.

So many stellar albums came out in 2018 that graced the World Cafe radio show. From Hozier, Lo Moon, Kacey Musgraves, and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, to Jade Bird, Janelle Monáe, Christine and the Queens, and Philadelphia indie-rockers Hop Along, the year was peppered with excellent releases from all genres of music.

