Pipline Fire update 06/12/22: Red Cross opens emergency shelter, animal shelter evacuated, livestock accepted at Ft. Tuthill

Officials ordered Go evacuation orders for the Timberline area south of Brandis Way Sunday afternoon because of the Pipeline Fire.

It covers many neighborhoods impacted by April’s Tunnel Fire including Timberline, Wupatki Trails, Girls Ranch Road and Fernwood. In addition, areas of Schultz Pass Road and Arizona Snowbowl have been given the Go order.

The Red Cross has opened an emergency shelter for people affected by the Pipeline Fire burning near Flagstaff. The shelter is located at 3950 E. Butler Ave.

The Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise and Twin Arrows Navajo Casino and Resort are offering emergency lodging/shelter for fire evacuees. More information is at (928) 856-7200, prompt 2.

Household animals may be evacuated to the Coconino Humane Association at 3501 E. Butler Ave. Livestock is being taken in at the Fort Tuthill County Stables. More information is at https://www.coconino.az.gov/279/Fort-Tuthill-County-Park.

A Set order is in effect for Doney Park and Mt. Elden Lookout Road and Mt. Elden Estates including areas east of Schultz Pass Road and north of Highway 180 including Forest Roads 556 and 420, which is Schultz Pass Road.

Residents there should be prepared for an evacuation.

All recreationists in the area have been urged to leave immediately.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Department of Transportation has closed U.S. Highway 89 in both directions. The southbound side is closed at milepost 430 and the northbound side is close at milepost 427. Officials say, drivers should find an alternate route and there is no estimated time for reopening.

For the most up to date travel info, see az511.gov.

According to the Coconino National Forest, the fire’s size has grown to 1,000 acres and its cause is unknown. It was reported Sunday at about 10:15 a.m. near Schultz Pass Road about six miles north of Flagstaff. Firefighters are utilizing tankers to drop fire retardant along with other aircraft.

An incident management team has been ordered and will arrive over the coming days. Smoke is sweeping northeast through Schultz Pass toward Doney Park.

For official updates, see https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8152/.

For official evacuation information, see Coconino County’s Twitter feed or county map at https://coconinocounty.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=745e7806b0444387bf32792b9c25e169.