Jan. 6 hearing preview: Trump's efforts to overturn election results

WABE 90.1 | By Sam Gringlas
Published June 19, 2022 at 1:59 PM MST

The next hearing of the January 6th Committee on Tuesday will focus on how Trump pressured state officials to help him overturn the election results — most prominently in Georgia.

