Sunday Puzzle: This is how it begins...

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you two four-letter words. Add the same two letters at the front of each of them to complete two common six-letter words.

Ex. MIRE / VISE — ADmire and ADvise

1. DISH / PIER

2. BILE / ROSE

3. RINK / TICK

4. LOON / TIRE

5. ORAL / ASHY

6. EASY / OUCH



Special guest player: Felix Contreras

Challenge:

We're in the middle of a two-week creative challenge. The object is to write a sentence using only the letters of any particular U.S. state. You can pick the state and repeat letters as often as necessary. For example:

OREGON --> Roger, go gorge on green eggnog.

NEBRASKA --> Sen. Ben Sasse's sneakers reek. [Note: Ben Sasse is a U.S. senator from Nebraska]

Entries will be judged on originality, sense, naturalness of syntax, humor, and overall elegance. *No more than three sentences per entry, please.*

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to the two-week challenge, submit it here by Wednesday, August 17 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

