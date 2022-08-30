© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
'I Am The Moon' is Tedeschi Trucks at their finest and most adventurous

Stephen Kallao,
John Myers
Published August 30, 2022
Tedeschi Trucks Band don't do small. The musical partnership of married duo Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks has grown in size and scope over the last 10 years. In 2021, they released a double-live album showcasing their performance at the Lockn' Festival, one where they covered Derek and the Dominos' Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs.

Layla is one of the characters in the epic Persian poem The Story of Layla and Majnun, a tale of star-crossed lovers that Lord Byron called "The Romeo and Juliet of the East." It's also the inspiration for Tedeschi Trucks' most ambitious project yet, I Am The Moon.

I Am The Moon is a collection of 24 songs spread across four albums, each with a corresponding film. Released over the last four months, the albums are Tedeschi Trucks at their finest and most adventurous. We caught up with Derek and Susan to talk about the inspiration behind the collection. Our session kicks off with this live recording of "Hear My Dear."

Stephen Kallao
John Myers
Since 2017, John Myers has been the producer of NPR's World Cafe, which is produced by WXPN at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Previously he spent about eight years working on the other side of Philly at WHYY as a producer on the staff of Fresh Air with Terry Gross. John was also a member of the team of public radio veterans recruited to develop original programming for Audible and has worked extensively as a freelance producer. His portfolio includes work for the Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site, The Association for Public Art and the radio documentary, Going Black: The Legacy of Philly Soul Radio. He's taught radio production to preschoolers and college students and, in the late 90's, spent a couple of years traveling around the country as a roadie for the rock band Huffamoose.
