Navajo Nation president urges fairgoers to mask up

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez is encouraging fairgoers to wear masks.

The Navajo Nation Fair is set to run as the Navajo Nation reports 13 new COVID cases and four deaths related to COVID-19 during a four-day period.

Navajo health officials said at least 45 communities currently have an uncontrolled spread of COVID, including Cameron, Ganado and Kayenta.

Nez urged those who plan to attend this week’s fair in Window Rock to wear a fitted mask, wash their hands and maintain distance from others.

Those who are sick should stay home and isolate themselves to keep others safe.