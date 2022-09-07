© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo Nation president urges fairgoers to mask up

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 7, 2022 at 6:15 AM MST
Navajo-Nation-Fair-Parade.jpg
navajopeople.org, Harold Carey Jr.
/

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez is encouraging fairgoers to wear masks.

The Navajo Nation Fair is set to run as the Navajo Nation reports 13 new COVID cases and four deaths related to COVID-19 during a four-day period.

Navajo health officials said at least 45 communities currently have an uncontrolled spread of COVID, including Cameron, Ganado and Kayenta.

Nez urged those who plan to attend this week’s fair in Window Rock to wear a fitted mask, wash their hands and maintain distance from others.

Those who are sick should stay home and isolate themselves to keep others safe.

