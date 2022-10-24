© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 24, 2022 at 6:17 AM MST
Wendy Rogers
Ross D. Franklin
/
AP Photo
Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers, R-Flagstaff, speaks at a Save America Rally prior to former president Donald Trump speaking Jan. 15, 2022, in Florence, Ariz. Republican activists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have crafted a plan that, in their telling, will thwart cheating in this year's midterm elections.

Republican activists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have crafted a plan that, in their telling, will thwart cheating in this year’s midterm elections.

The strategy: Vote in person on Election Day or — for voters who receive a mailed ballot — hold onto it and hand it in at a polling place on Nov. 8.

The plan is based on unfounded conspiracy theories that fraudsters will manipulate voting systems to rig results for Democrats once they have seen how many Republican votes have been returned early.

If enough voters are dissuaded from casting ballots early, it could lead to long lines on Election Day.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsstate and local newsArizona elections2022 ElectionArizona GOPvote-by-mailin-person voting
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press