Food writer and author Julie Powell, known for 'Julie & Julia,' died at age 49

Windy and cool Wednesday as our first winter-type storm approaches. Initially rain showers will develop through the afternoon and evening. The cold air arrives overnight with snow levels crashing to 4000’ in elevation through a cold and snowy Thursday.Snow forecasts range from 2-5” above 6000’(favored slopes up to 8”) and up to an inch down to 4000’. Rainfall amounts will be near a quarter inch, give or take.