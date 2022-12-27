Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild again Tuesday ahead of a Pacific storm due Tuesday night.Initially rainfall region wide, turning to snow down to 6000’ by Wednesday morning, and then down to 5000’ through a wintry Wednesday.Looking at 4-8” of snow above 6000’ and a half to one and half inches of rain at lower elevations.Unsettled, showery weather lingers through the latter half of the week.Another robust storm looks to take aim at Arizona this weekend, stay tuned.