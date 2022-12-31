10 months of war in Ukraine

Cloudy, cool and breezy Saturday, the calm before a major winter storm impacts the region New Year’s Day. Rain spreads into western AZ pre sunrise Sunday, reaching Flagstaff as snow near sunrise and coming down heavy down to 6000’ region wide through the day. Snow levels fall to 4000’ Sunday night. Periods of snow continue into Tuesday.Sunday snow forecasts range from 6-12” above 6000’(isolated amounts along the Rim of up to 18”) , 3-6” to 5000’, and several inches to 4000’. Rainfall amounts will range from 1-2”.