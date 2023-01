Rain and snow showers move across northern Arizona Tuesday night ending around sunrise Wednesday. Snow will be coming down heavy for a couple of hours late in the evening, combined with strong winds will make for hazardous travel. The storm is tracking farther north which will mean little precipitation for Yavapai and Gila counties. Snowfall forecasts call for up to an inch down to 5000’ and 1-3” above 6000’. Quiet and mild weather returns for the latter half of the week. Several more significant winter storms are seeming likely for late weekend into next week , stay tuned.