Rain and snow showers are expected to increase in coverage and intensity Monday overnight, coming down heaviest for the Flagstaff area several hours before sunrise Tuesday. The NWS has issued Snow Advisories for elevations above 5000’ on the Coconino and Kaibab Plateaus along with the Mogollon Rim country, where snow forecasts range from 2-5” with some localized amounts up to 8”, (light amounts may be seen as low as 4000’). Shower activity shifts along and south of the Mogollon Rim Tuesday, clearing through the evening.