Woman dies after falling off cliff above West Clear Creek

Officials say a 44-year-old woman is dead after she fell off a cliff in the Coconino National Forest just above West Clear Creek.

A spokesperson for the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says a friend reported Jennifer Petri fell off the cliff in an area known as The Bluffs.

Multiple volunteers, firefighters and a Department of Public Safety helicopter were used to help find Petri. The DPS helicopter was able to drop off a trooper who confirmed the woman had died. Her body was airlifted out of the canyon.

The incident remains under investigation.