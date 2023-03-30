© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Woman dies after falling off cliff above West Clear Creek

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 30, 2023 at 5:27 AM MST
Yavapai County Sheriff's Office
YCSO
/

Officials say a 44-year-old woman is dead after she fell off a cliff in the Coconino National Forest just above West Clear Creek.

A spokesperson for the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says a friend reported Jennifer Petri fell off the cliff in an area known as The Bluffs.

Multiple volunteers, firefighters and a Department of Public Safety helicopter were used to help find Petri. The DPS helicopter was able to drop off a trooper who confirmed the woman had died. Her body was airlifted out of the canyon.

The incident remains under investigation.

