Politics chat: Biden's silence on the developments around Trump

Strong, gusty winds continue ahead of a cold storm that will deliver rain to western AZ late Wednesday night with rain and snow arriving to Yavapai county and the Mogollon Rim region early morning Thursday, pre sunrise. Cold rain and snow fall through the day and evening Thursday. Snow forecasts range from 3-5” above 6000’ , 1-2” to 5000’ with a quarter inch of rain at low elevations. This is not expected to be a big flooding event as past storms.Sunny and mild weather quickly return Friday into the weekend.