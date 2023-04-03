Beulah/University realignment project begins

Work is set to begin Monday on the long-awaited Beulah/University realignment project in Flagstaff.

Phase one of the project includes the extension of Beluah to University Avenue with the addition of a roundabout at the new intersection. University Avenue will be realigned to match University Drive.

This phase also includes stormwater infrastructure improvements and water pipe-upsizing.

The work will be performed Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m. with occasional work on Friday and Saturday.

City officials warn that drivers should expect traffic delays and lane closures along Milton Road and University drive and avenue.

The first phase of the project is expected to wrap up in the spring of 2024 with phase two set to start soon after.