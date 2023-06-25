Sunday Puzzle: Opposites Attract

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you two five-letter words. Change one letter in each word to get two new words that are opposites. Note: The position of the letter you change in one word will be the same position you change in the other.

Ex. FLESH SCALE --> FRESH, STALE

1. BLANK WHILE

2. ANGER DEMOS

3. INTER HEAVE

4. SHARK HOARY

5. APPLE SLANT

6. FLOWN STILE

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge came from listener Joe Becker, of Palo Alto, Calif. Take the name of a fish. Add the name of a mammal. Rearrange all the letters to get the name of a reptile. What was it?

Challenge answer: Salmon + tiger = gila monster

Winner: Nancy Talisano of Grandy, Massachusetts.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Greg VanMechelen, of Berkeley, Calif. Name a well-known TV character (5,6). Change the first letter of the first name to a Y and read it backward. You'll get a synonym of the character's last name. Who is it?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, June 29th at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

Produced by Lennon Sherburne contributed to this story

