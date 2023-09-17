Sunday Puzzle: Home Run!

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a baseball term. Name them from their anagrams.

Ex. IDLER + S --> SLIDER

1. UNDO + M

3. TREAT + B

4. LOBED + U

7. CIPHER + T

11. FLOUTED + I

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from a frequent contributor, Joseph Young, who conducts the blog Puzzleria! Name a creature that has a world capital in its name. Replace the capital with another creature and you'll get another world capital. What was it?

Challenge answer: Challenge answer: Mosquito --> Moscow

Winner: Geri Meldon of Deerfield, Florida.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Greg VanMechelen, of Berkeley, Calif. Name a place where many people go for vacation (3,10). Change one of the vowels sounds from a long A to a long E, and the result phonetically will be one reason to visit this place. What place is it?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, September 14th at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.