21 Days of Musica Latina: Mexico

Editor's Note: To commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month this year, World Cafe is going on a musical tour of Latin America. Every weekday from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, we'll spotlight the music of a different Latin American country with a curated playlist of essential tracks, fresh voices and wild cards.

We could spend days writing about the many facets of Mexico's musical heritage, but the genre of the moment is undoubtedly musica regional.

Acts like Grupo Frontera, Peso Pluma and Yahritza y Su Esencia have put their own fresh spin on traditional Mexican regional styles from banda and norteñas to rancheras and corridos; and they've conquered the charts in the process.

Today's playlist also tips its hat to the icons of yesterday: Artists ranging from Los Tigres Del Norte to Pedro Infante paved the way for today's Mexican regional boom in the states.

Of course, this mix also includes a healthy dose of rock en español. Mexican bands like Maná, Caifanes and Café Tacvba helped put the genre — a blend of traditional rock with Latin and Caribbean influences — on the international map. Today, the country's rock scene is as vibrant as ever with bands like Margaritas Podridas, Little Jesus and DRIMS.

One of our favorite new discoveries from the 21 Days of Musica Latina project has to be Immasoul. Hailing from Chetumal on the Yucatán Peninsula, the R&B singer-songwriter has a new EP out called Amores Pasajeros.

We're also giving the '90s and early 2000s some love on this mix with the inclusion of Mexican pop darlings like Alejandra Guzmán, Belanova and Julieta Venegas.

Enjoy, and make sure you come back Monday to find out where World Cafe's headed next.

