Partly cloudy and cold across northern and eastern AZ today, “cool” for central AZ. Temperatures moderate into midweek, with periods of cloudy skies. An extended period of winter weather is taking shape for the latter half of the week. Light rain and snow showers enter the forecast Wednesday overnight, then a lull in showers Thursday afternoon. Several stronger pulses enter Thursday night into Saturday, current indications are for at least several inches of accumulating snow down to 5000’ in elevation. Stay tuned as details become more clear.