Mr. Chow talks about his restaurant empire, art and family history

Partly cloudy skies and mild afternoon temperatures are forecast daily into Thursday, ahead of a developing Pacific storm. There will be light spotty rain showers possible each day. The storm moves inland Friday bringing widespread rain, as snow levels remain above 8000’ into Friday night. Colder air arrives Saturday with snow to 6000’, expect hazardous travel across the high country Saturday. The storm clears with improved travel Sunday. Stay tuned, especially if you have travel plans for the holiday weekend.