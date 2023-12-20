We remain out ahead of a Pacific storm diving down the west coast into Thursday with a continuation of mild temperatures, partly cloudy skies, and spotty light rain showers. The forecast focus turns to the storm moving inland Friday, bringing widespread rain to the region (snow levels remain above population centers into Friday evening). Colder air arrives Friday night into Saturday with rain and mountain snow showers (above 6000’). Sunday the storm looks to quickly clear the State. Stay tuned to the evolving forecast, especially if you have travel plans this weekend.