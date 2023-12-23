Despite inflation and fears of a recession, markets close out the year on a high

Friday night into Saturday snow levels fall to near 6000’ as showers continue across the region, expect periods of hazardous travel across the high country. The storm clears Saturday night with clear conditions returning Sunday into Christmas day. Snow forecast amounts look to be generally 1-3” with up to a foot for the high mountains of SF Peaks (Nuvatukya'ovi / Dook'o'oosliid), White and Chuska MountainsRainfall forecast for lower elevations will be 1-2” south of the Mogollon Rim, ½-1” north of the Rim.