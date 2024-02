A Pacific storm delivers snow and rain region wide Thursday night into Friday, snow levels will hover near 5500'. General snowfall forecasts range from 4-8” above 6000’, 1-2” to 5500’, higher amounts southeast of Flagstaff along the Mogollon Rim into the White Mountains of up to a foot, rainfall amounts for lower elevation range from half to one inch south of the Mogollon Rim and up to a quarter inch north.