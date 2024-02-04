A Ukrainian kindergarten teacher returns to the classroom

Showers wind down early Saturday leading into a partly sunny and cold afternoon, a few flurries linger across the White Mountains. Seasonably cool Sunday then briefly, sharply warmer Monday. This ahead a strong storm due Tuesday and Wednesday 2/6-7 with the potential to deliver heavy snow and soaking rain to the region. Several subsequent storms may be in line directly behind it. It appears to be setting up as a very active first half of February as the much anticipated El Nino weather pattern takes hold, stay tuned.