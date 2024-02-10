One final round of light snow in this unforgettable storm cycle that will be remembered for turning this winter around. Friday evening a weather disturbance drops in out of north with light snow showers developing. An area of more moderate snow will focus on Yavapai county with 2-5” of snow to valley floors, elsewhere less than 1” by Saturday morning. Saturday mainly light snow showers through the day with 1-2” of accumulation, shifting into eastern AZ Saturday evening, then ending by midnight Sunday. Sunny, quiet and gradually warmer weather then goes through next week.