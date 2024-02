A Pacific storm looms off the California coast bringing a partly cloudy and breezy Tuesday with rain showers across northwestern Arizona. Wednesday the storm moves across the state with scattered light rain and mountain snow showers, mainly across the western half of the State, snow levels will hover near 7000’ and the Flagstaff region, little to no accumulation is expected. Eastern AZ will largely miss out on the precipitation, just a windy and cooler day. Mild weather quickly returns late week.