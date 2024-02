Windy to start the week as a pair of weather disturbances approach the region (Wind Advisories are in effect across northern AZ through tomorrow evening as winds will be gusting in excess of 40 mph). Light, spotty rain showers today turn to more scattered light rain and mountain snow tonight into a windy and cooler Tuesday. Snow will mix with rain down to 6500’, little to no snow accumulation is expected, hence high mountains. Mild weather returns for the latter half of the week.