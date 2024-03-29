This North Carolina speedway discovery may have roots in prohibition

Very windy Friday into Saturday ahead of a developing Pacific storm due Easter. The system moves inland Saturday evening with rain and snow developing from west to east across AZ into Easter Sunday. The period of heaviest snowfall for the I17&40 corridors looks to be pre sunrise Sunday into midday, shifting into eastern AZ through the afternoon and evening (total snow forecasts range from 4-8” Flagstaff region, 6-10” eastern Rim and Whites). Sunday travel will be hazardous across the high country with snow down to 5000’ at times. Lighter, yet significant snow and rain continue into Monday.