Gallery: Navajo Nation President leads march through Cameron opposing uranium transport
1 of 7 — Cameron March 5
Traffic on State Route 89 through Cameron backed up August 2, 2024 as members of the Navajo Nation, including Navajo President Buu Nygren, marched in opposition the the hauling of uranium ore across the nation. The demonstration was one of several planned by tribal leaders and local activists after Energy Fuels Resources Inc. transported several tons of the material from its controversial Pinyon Plain Mine to the White Mesa Mill in southern Utah.
Adrian Skabelund, KNAU Arizona Public Radio
2 of 7 — Cameron March 1
Hazel Tohe, a member of the Navajo Nation, holds a a banner during a protest of uranium hauling in Cameron Friday, August 2, 2024.
Adrian Skabelund, KNAU Arizona Public Radio
3 of 7 — Cameron March 4
A few dozen members of the Navajo Nation, including Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren, marched along State Route 89 through Cameron, Friday August 2, 2024. The march was in opposition to the hauling of uranium ore through the Navajo Nation, from the controversial Pinyon Plain Mine to the White Mesa Mill in southern Utah.
Adrian Skabelund, KNAU Arizona Public Radio
4 of 7 — Cameron March 6
Traffic on State Route 89 through Cameron backed up August 2, 2024 as members of the Navajo Nation marched in opposition the the hauling of uranium ore across the nation.
Adrian Skabelund, KNAU Arizona Public Radio
5 of 7 — Cameron March 2
Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren (left) and First Lady Jasmine Blackwater-Nygren (right) spoke at a march in Cameron, opposing the hauling of uranium ore, Friday August 2, 2024.
Adrian Skabelund, KNAU Arizona Public Radio
6 of 7 — Cameron March 7
From left to right, Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren, Navajo Nation Human Rights Commissioner Cora Maxx-Phillips and First Lady Jasmine Blackwater-Nygren lead a march along Highway 89 in Cameron, in opposition to the hauling of uranium ore through the Navajo Nation.
Adrian Skabelund, KNAU Arizona Public Radio
7 of 7 — Cameron March 3
Members of the Navajo Nation, including President Buu Nygren and First Lady Jasmine Blackwater-Nygren, marched in opposition to uranium hauling through the nation in Cameron Friday August 2, 2024. The march temporarily blocked traffic on State Route 89, a planned route for hauling the ore from the controversial Pinyon Plain Mine to a mill in southern Utah.
Adrian Skabelund, KNAU Arizona Public Radio