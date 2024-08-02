Gallery: Navajo Nation President leads march through Cameron opposing uranium transport

1 of 7 — Cameron March 5

Traffic on State Route 89 through Cameron backed up August 2, 2024 as members of the Navajo Nation, including Navajo President Buu Nygren, marched in opposition the the hauling of uranium ore across the nation. The demonstration was one of several planned by tribal leaders and local activists after Energy Fuels Resources Inc. transported several tons of the material from its controversial Pinyon Plain Mine to the White Mesa Mill in southern Utah.

Adrian Skabelund, KNAU Arizona Public Radio