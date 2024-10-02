Navajo President Nygren signs off on 300-room resort near Horseshoe Bend

The Navajo Nation has broken ground on a resort near the popular tourist destination of Horseshoe Bend.

President Buu Nygren signed a lease agreement last month to build a 300-room hotel on more than 400 acres of tribal land overlooking Marble Canyon and the Colorado River south of Page.

Nygren says the planned resort shows that the Navajo Nation is “open for business.”

“This is what it’s all about, that Navajo is open for business,” Nygren says. “Navajo is open for economic development. Not only will this promote our Navajo economy, it is going to promote our beautiful Navajo culture. It’s a model for Navajo tourism.”

Tribal officials say the resort will include conference space, a restaurant, hiking and horseback trails and a cultural center.

It will also make way for future development nearby. According to the tribal nation, they are working to attract investors and construction could begin in 2026.

Officials say the project will create around a thousand construction jobs and another 3,000 once the property is fully operational.

The resort is expected to generate $14 million annually in lease revenue and taxes for the Navajo Nation.

Horseshoe Bend’s popularity has skyrocketed in recent years — largely due to social media — with nearly 800,000 visitors in 2023.