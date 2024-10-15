Local officials in Georgia must certify election results as early voting begins

Big changes to our mild weather lie ahead as a cold and wet storm is due Friday. Winds increase and temperatures cool into Thursday as the storm takes shape. The system moves into AZ pre sunrise Friday, with widespread rain across northern AZ through a sharply colder day. Rain turns to light snow to 6500’ Friday evening into the overnight, with the first hard freeze of the season for many. Saturday remains chilly and showery. Snow accumulation does not appear to be an issue, generally less than 1 inch, (up to a foot of snow though for the SF Peaks).