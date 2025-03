Winds pick up Tuesday ahead of our next storm on the approach. Tuesday evening rain and mountain snow showers develop across the region, mainly along and south of the Mogollon Rim. Healthy rainfall of a quarter to three quarters of an inch for southern and central AZ, and 1-3” of snow for elevations above 6000’, including Flagstaff, slightly higher amounts along the eastern Rim and White Mountains. Showers head east and wind down through Wednesday. A colder and more significant winter storm is due Thursday into Saturday, stay tuned.