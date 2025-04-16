Windy and cooler on Thursday (The NWS has issued Wind Advisories across the region, Red Flag Warnings for northeastern AZ). Thursday night a cold front enters far northern AZ and pushes rain and snow showers southward through the day Friday, then into eastern AZ Friday night into early Saturday morning. Snow will fall to 6500’ in elevation, heaviest around the Flagstaff region Friday afternoon into early evening, making for a slick evening roads. Sunny, and cool spring weather follows for Easter weekend.