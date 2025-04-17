Gallery: Nearly 250 attend Flagstaff town hall with AG Kris Mayes
1 of 5 — DSC02290.JPG
"We are in a situation in which the president is disappearing people, with no explanation, and who have a right to be in this country. It's extremely dangerous, extremely scary," Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes told the crowd of nearly 250 in Flagstaff this week.
Adrian Skabelund / KNAU
2 of 5 — DSC02227.JPG
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes spoke to a crowd of nearly 250 at a town hall in Flagstaff. She has filed more than a dozen lawsuits against the Trump administration for efforts to fire federal employees, freeze funding and end birthright citizenship.
Adrian Skabelund / KNAU
3 of 5 — DSC02258.JPG
Nearly 250 residents of northern Arizona attended a town hall at Flagstaff's Coconino Center for the Arts, organized by Attorney General Kris Mayes, on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.
Adrian Skabelund / KNAU
4 of 5 — DSC02339.JPG
During a "standing-room-only" town hall in Flagstaff, Attorney General Kris Mayes told the crowd she and other Democratic attorneys general in other states are discussing how to respond if the Trump administration takes further actions in defiance of court rulings.
Adrian Skabelund / KNAU
5 of 5 — DSC02306.JPG
During a two-hour public comment period, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes heard from local leaders about frozen federal funds and from residents who have lost their jobs as a result from the administration's actions.
"There are several lawsuits that I think that we need to file as a result of what we learned up here," Mayes says.
"There are several lawsuits that I think that we need to file as a result of what we learned up here," Mayes says.
Adrian Skabelund / KNAU