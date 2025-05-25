New president-elect's close ties to DeSantis worry some at Florida A&M University

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

There's controversy over the proposed new president of one of the largest public HBCUs in the country - Florida A&M University, or FAMU. Marva Johnson has ties to Governor Ron DeSantis, and some alumni fear it's a move by DeSantis to further anti-DEI initiatives. Back in 2023, the governor signed a bill banning spending on most DEI initiatives at public colleges. Here's Margie Menzel with member station WFSU.

MARGIE MENZEL, BYLINE: Marva Johnson was a last-minute addition to FAMU's list of finalists for president. She got the nod from the university's board of trustees, whose members are directly or indirectly appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis. Now she's awaiting final approval by the board of governors. As a candidate, Johnson met with alumni and the wider community. Among those questioning her was Clinton Byrd, a 1971 FAMU graduate.

CLINTON BYRD: Do you feel that in this climate, under these circumstances, that you, in being supportive of Governor DeSantis, could actually protect FAMU?

MENZEL: Johnson said her relationship with the governor is a plus for the university.

MARVA JOHNSON: If the general public perception is that Governor DeSantis likes me, then wouldn't it stand to reason that if there's - that he wants me to be successful?

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: No.

JOHNSON: No?

MENZEL: Johnson is a Black Republican. She's a lobbyist for chartered communications and holds three degrees. She's served two terms on the State Board of Education, including one as chair. But she's never taught a college class. FAMU alumna Keneshia Grant says her selection is a setup to dismantle DEI programs.

KENESHIA GRANT: This may have started with a Black college in Florida, but best believe it will not end there. So the fight that we take up in this moment is for FAMU, but it's not just for FAMU. It's for all of Black America.

MENZEL: Grant made those remarks during a Zoom call this week that drew 1,000 people. They strategized on how to prevent Johnson's confirmation by the board of governors. In Washington, D.C., House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries weighed in.

HAKEEM JEFFRIES: It's my suspicion that she will not last long. At the institution, she will be a failure.

MENZEL: But some say Johnson is what FAMU needs to stabilize its finances. Trustee Jamal Brown, FAMU's faculty senate president, supports her.

JAMAL BROWN: As the chair of the State Board of Education, she worked directly on the accountability systems that governed K through 12 and Florida College System institutions. That includes performance-based funding metrics and legislative engagements, the very same systems that shape funding for FAMU.

MENZEL: When the trustees chose Johnson, they also approved an increase in her potential salary of up to $750,000. Kristin Harper says that's too much. She chairs the board of trustees and didn't vote for Johnson. She says there were better candidates.

KRISTIN HARPER: As a fiduciary, I don't think it's financially responsible to select a finalist whose qualifications pale in comparison to others and whose salary requirements we cannot afford.

MENZEL: The board of governors' next meeting is in mid-June when they'll vote on Johnson's presidency. Some FAMU alumni say they'll show up, too, in opposition.

