At least 24 dead in Texas floods, rescue efforts still underway

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

More than 20 people have died in central Texas after heavy rain and flash flooding swept through the state. Many others are missing, including a group of girls attending a Christian summer camp. NPR's Sergio Martínez-Beltrán was in Kerrville, Texas, last night - one of the worst-affected areas. Sergio, thanks so much for being with us.

SERGIO MARTÍNEZ-BELTRÁN, BYLINE: Hi. Thank you.

SIMON: What's the latest information?

MARTÍNEZ-BELTRÁN: So this is one of the worst floods in the history of Texas. Just so you have an idea, Scott, the river that runs through the area, the Guadalupe River, rose about 26 feet within 45 minutes, according to state officials. And this happened during the early hours of Friday, when many were asleep. Texas officials say at least 24 people have died. At least 20 people remain missing.

And the devastation in this area, which is known as the Hill Country, is incredible. This is an area where lots of people vacation. There are resorts, summer camps, many RV parks and tent camping sites, but many of these places have been washed away.

SIMON: And, Sergio, you went to a reunification center last night and was able to speak with some of the people who are still waiting to hear from loved ones, I gather.

MARTÍNEZ-BELTRÁN: Yeah. I got there around 10 p.m. last night, and there were more than a hundred people at this elementary school which served as a reunification center in Kerrville. There were parents who were able to meet with their sobbing children. And the hugs they gave each other, it was so moving. They didn't want to let go. Those hugs were so tight and full of love and fear. And then there are folks who have yet to hear from their kids. That's the case of Tanya Powell. Her 21-year-old daughter Ella Rose is missing.

TANYA POWELL: She was near the camp in a house with three of her friends. They're - they go to school in - they're college seniors in San Antonio.

MARTÍNEZ-BELTRÁN: At camp?

POWELL: Yeah. And they were here for the weekend, and we lost touch with them at about 4 a.m. and we haven't gotten any word from them.

MARTÍNEZ-BELTRÁN: I checked in with Powell this morning, and she has yet to hear back from Ella Rose.

SIMON: And, of course, we've heard about the young campers who may have gone missing. What do we know about this place, Camp Mystic?

MARTÍNEZ-BELTRÁN: Yeah. They are from Camp Mystic. It's a private, all-girls Christian summer camp. It's been operating in this area for nearly a hundred years, so it's a big part of the community here. And it's the type of place where the campers become counselors when they grow up. Angela Trafton's granddaughter was at the camp. Thankfully, she is alive.

ANGELA TRAFTON: We're so grateful (crying). This is her seventh year. I don't know that she'll ever come back now.

MARTÍNEZ-BELTRÁN: Now, we still don't know how many of the campers are missing, but many parents have gone on social media to post photos of their missing children and ask for help finding them.

SIMON: And, Sergio, last night Governor Abbott talked about search and rescue efforts. What did he say?

MARTÍNEZ-BELTRÁN: Yeah. So, Scott, this is a multiagency effort, and it's 24/7. According to Governor Abbott, at least 500 emergency personnel are participating in the search and rescue efforts, including members of the Texas National Guard and state troopers. At least 237 people have been rescued so far, and the majority of them were rescued by helicopters.

Now Texas officials say some of the areas affected are without power or Wi-Fi, so there might be people in those areas that still need to be rescued. Governor Abbott says the state will continue to seek for anybody who is not accounted for.

SIMON: NPR's Sergio Martínez-Beltrán on the scene in Texas. Sergio, thanks so much for being with us.

