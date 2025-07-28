© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Classical KNAU is on low-power due to an APS outage at our Mormon Mountain transmitter. 88.7 is available within most of Flagstaff city limits & you may also use our stream links. APS expects restoration around 4pm today. Thanks for your understanding & support!

KNAU Arizona Public Radio is integrating new audio software into both news and classical services. We thank you for your patience and support through the transition.

Cambodia and Thailand hold ceasefire talks over deadly border clashes

By Michael Sullivan,
Steve Inskeep
Published July 28, 2025 at 1:59 AM MST

Cambodian and Thai leaders are holding ceasefire talks in Malaysia on Monday in hopes of resolving deadly border clashes that began on Thursday.

