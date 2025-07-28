Classical KNAU is on low-power due to an APS outage at our Mormon Mountain transmitter. 88.7 is available within most of Flagstaff city limits & you may also use our stream links. APS expects restoration around 4pm today. Thanks for your understanding & support!
KNAU Arizona Public Radio is integrating new audio software into both news and classical services. We thank you for your patience and support through the transition.
Cambodia and Thailand hold ceasefire talks over deadly border clashes
Michael Sullivan is NPR's Senior Asia Correspondent. He moved to Hanoi to open NPR's Southeast Asia Bureau in 2003. Before that, he spent six years as NPR's South Asia correspondent based in but seldom seen in New Delhi.