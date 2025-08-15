© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAG 90.3 FM Grand Canyon is off-air. Crews have disconnected power to service the tower upon which our antenna is mounted. Restoration is expected soon. Online streaming remains unaffected.

KNAU Arizona Public Radio is integrating new audio software into both news and classical services. We thank you for your patience and support through the transition.
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
