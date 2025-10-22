© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Parts of the White House's East Wing demolished to begin ballroom construction

By Tamara Keith,
A Martínez
Published October 22, 2025 at 1:56 AM MST

The White House started demolishing parts of the East Wing this week, as construction begins on President Trump's new ballroom.

