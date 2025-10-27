© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Nearly 42 million Americans could lose SNAP benefits due to shutdown

By Stephen Fowler,
Juana Summers
Published October 27, 2025 at 1:04 PM MST

The Trump administration now says it won't use a contingency fund to pay SNAP benefits to about 1 in 8 Americans in November.

Stephen Fowler
Stephen Fowler is a political reporter with NPR's Washington Desk and will be covering the 2024 election based in the South. Before joining NPR, he spent more than seven years at Georgia Public Broadcasting as its political reporter and host of the Battleground: Ballot Box podcast, which covered voting rights and legal fallout from the 2020 presidential election, the evolution of the Republican Party and other changes driving Georgia's growing prominence in American politics. His reporting has appeared everywhere from the Center for Public Integrity and the Columbia Journalism Review to the PBS NewsHour and ProPublica.
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
