NAU ends partnership with Chinese university amid national security concerns

A new congressional report says a partnership between Northern Arizona University and a Chinese university threatens national security.

NAU is now ending the program.

Since 2014, NAU has partnered with Chongqing University of Posts and Telecommunications (CQUPT) on an electrical engineering bachelor’s degree program.

It has allowed students to attend NAU remotely from China for the first three years before finishing their degree in Flagstaff.

But last month, the U.S. House Committee on the Chinese Communist Party alleged more than 50 such joint programs at U.S. universities, including at NAU, have inadvertently helped advance Chinese military and technology goals.

Republican Congressman Eli Crane applauded the university's decision to end the program, which will be phased out within 90 days.

"NAU's actions reflect a responsible approach to protecting students, faculty, and the integrity of U.S. research and education,” Crane says. “We greatly appreciate their commitment to these shared values, as well as all they do for Northern Arizona."

According to NAU officials, the cancellation won't impact Chinese students or scholars at the university.

“Following a careful assessment, the university has decided to sunset the 3+1 program with CQUPT. A structured wind-down is underway to support current students and faculty while aligning with institutional priorities and bipartisan national security considerations,” NAU spokesperson Kim Ott says.

They say NAU regularly reviews international partnerships to ensure they align with federal guidance and the best interests of students and faculty.