Michael Jackson's music sets a new record on the pop charts

Partly cloudy and mild afternoons are forecast into the end of week. Saturday turns cooler with rain stalling across western AZ, spreading into northern and central AZ Saturday night into a sharply colder Sunday. Forecast rainfall amounts range, from a half inch to an inch plus across the higher elevations, a bit less for the deserts (snow may mix with rain Sunday across the Flagstaff region, no snow accumulation is expected with the exception of the high mountains, SF Peaks looking at a foot or more).