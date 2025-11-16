Do people still quote movies?

The mild fall weather has been lovely while it has lasted. We now take a turn toward cold, wet, autumn weather this weekend as the first in a series of storms impacts the region. Saturday rain will enter western AZ through a cool afternoon, then spread region wide Saturday night into a sharply colder Sunday. Snow will mix with rain around the Flagstaff region Sunday, with no accumulation, though high mountain peaks looking at up to a foot of fresh snow. Another storm will quickly follow next Tuesday and Wednesday, stay tuned.