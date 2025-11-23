What film has become your family's holiday ritual?

What a remarkable week of weather and big moisture across the region, the Peaks wow! The third and final storm in the series spins off northern Baja Friday afternoon and will move inland Saturday near Rocky Point, expect a partly cloudy and seasonably cool Saturday, showers will remain well south of the region. Saturday night into Sunday the storm lifts across AZ with rain and snow showers through a cold Sunday, snow amounts will be minimal. Quiet and mild weather then returns for Thanksgiving week, of note there is a winter storm likely for next weekend, stay tuned.