Old and new faces reach the Billboard Hot 100 charts

Pacific low pressure brings increasing rain showers from south to north Wednesday afternoon, mainly along and south of the Mogollon Rim. Tonight, a colder and more vigorous system increases the rain and snow shower coverage with snow falling to 5000’ through the day Thursday.Snowfall forecasts by Friday morning call for 2-5” across the Flagstaff region, 6-10” along the Rim country, a foot plus for the White Mountains, and up to an inch down to 5000’.