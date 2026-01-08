Trump cites numbers a lot. Sometimes they're mathematically impossible

Light rain and snow showers increase in coverage Wednesday night, snow levels near 6000’. Thursday a cold storm will bring snow showers across northern and eastern AZ, snow levels falling to 5000’. Snowfall forecasts call for 2-5” across the Flagstaff region, 4-8” along the Mogollon Rim, 6-10” for the White Mountains, and 1-2” for the high desert of Navajo and Apache Counties. Rainfall amounts at lower elevations will range from a half inch to an inch. The storm clears eastern AZ around sunrise Friday morning, leaving a cold, sunny afternoon in its wake.