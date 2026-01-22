Mostly cloudy and mild into Thursday. A storm Friday into Saturday night brings along rain and mountain snow showers, which will be much more impactful for eastern AZ than the western half of the state. Snow levels start around 7000’ Friday, falling to 6000’ Saturday and 5000’ Saturday night. In the end a couple inches of snow is expected for the Flagstaff region, near 6” for the higher elevations of eastern AZ, and light rain totals for Yavapai county. The storm clears Sunday morning, leaving a cold day in its’ wake.