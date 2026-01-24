Light rain and snow showers will increase in coverage Friday overnight and through the day Saturday as a cold front moves through the state. Snow levels will hover near 6000’. Saturday night snow shifts into eastern AZ falling to 4000’, clearing Sunday morning. Snow forecasts call for a 1-3” inches across the Flagstaff region, 3-6” along the eastern Mogollon Rim and 6-12” for the White Mountains, a dusting of snow for the reservations and quarter to half inch of rain at lower elevations. Expect winter weather driving conditions across the high country into Sunday morning.